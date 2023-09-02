Arrest Made – Mt Roskill Homicide
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
This afternoon, Police have located, arrested, and
charged a 34-year-old man
with murder after a homicide
investigation was launched in Mt Roskill earlier
this
week.
The man who died was 26-year-old Tofimua Matagi,
who passed away from
injuries following an assault on
Thursday 31 August at the Richardson’s Bar
and
Restaurant.
Our thoughts are with his family at this
difficult time.
The Police investigation remains
ongoing, and a number of witnesses will be
spoken to over
the coming weeks.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ash
Matthews says the investigation team has worked
some long
hours to get this result and bring some relief to the
victim’s
devasted family.
The 34-year-old will
appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.
Matthews
would like to thank those members of the public who have
assisted
Police in achieving this quick
outcome.
