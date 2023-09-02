Arrest Made – Mt Roskill Homicide

This afternoon, Police have located, arrested, and charged a 34-year-old man

with murder after a homicide investigation was launched in Mt Roskill earlier

this week.

The man who died was 26-year-old Tofimua Matagi, who passed away from

injuries following an assault on Thursday 31 August at the Richardson’s Bar

and Restaurant.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

The Police investigation remains ongoing, and a number of witnesses will be

spoken to over the coming weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews says the investigation team has worked

some long hours to get this result and bring some relief to the victim’s

devasted family.

The 34-year-old will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Matthews would like to thank those members of the public who have assisted

Police in achieving this quick outcome.

