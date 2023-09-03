Fatal Crash, Moana Road, Gisborne

One person has died following a serious crash on SH35 / Moana Road, Okitu, Gisborne, yesterday.

Police were called to the crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian, about 12.50pm.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in a critical condition however they have sadly died today.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

