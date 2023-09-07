Delays Following Crash, SH2, Ōtāne - Eastern

Delays following crash, SH2, Ōtāne

Emergency services are responding to a four-vehicle collision on State

Highway 2, Ōtāne this afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.35pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed but is expected to reopen shortly.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area at this time.

