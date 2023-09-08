Alleged crime spree ends with trio facing dozens of charges

A trio’s time was up in Tutukaka following a string of offending against Northland businesses.

Police have charged the group following a series of aggravated robberies and burglaries in recent weeks.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom says on Thursday afternoon a convoy of vehicles came to Police attention.

“Two stolen vehicles were travelling through Ngunguru and our staff attempted to signal these vehicles to stop, one vehicle stopped with the other attempting to evade police.“

Unfortunately for the offenders, they didn’t get too far.

“I would like to acknowledge the Tutukaka locals for their assistance as they were quick to point out where they had gone,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

The three are all males, aged 16 and 19, were all taken into custody. Police have now laid a range of charges against the trio.

“Police have been investigating a range of dishonesty and violent offences that have taken place in our district in recent weeks,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“We have now reached a point in this investigation where we have charged them for 18 separate offences.”

Those charges include aggravated robbery for incidents at a Paihia tavern on 27 August and a Tikipunga dairy on 3 September.

Burglary charges have been laid for offences at two retail stores in Whangārei on 20 August and Kerikeri on 5 September.

They are now before the Whangārei District and Youth Courts. Further charges cannot be ruled out.

“Police continue to take a dim view on this brazen and often violent offending being inflicted on our community,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“We will continue to utilise all tools available to us to hold offenders to account.”

