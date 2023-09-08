Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safety Upgrades And New Roundabout Coming To Aubrey Road And Anderson Road Intersection In Wānaka

Friday, 8 September 2023, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Aubrey Road and Anderson Road in Wānaka is set to begin next week, as part of a continuing programme of works between Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Authority to improve safety for road users in the area.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared that once complete, the new roundabout would provide a welcome improvement for drivers, people on bikes and pedestrians using the intersection.

“Our programme of works with Waka Kotahi provides an opportunity to continue to deliver simple but effective solutions for the safety of all road users in the Upper Clutha,” said Mr Avery.

“The upgrades coming to the Aubrey Road and Anderson Road intersection will make a significant difference to the growing number of vehicles and those cycling using the junction, helping get everyone through efficiently, calming traffic and improving safety.”

The new roundabout will include a slightly amended road layout, new raised courtesy crossings to provide safe passage for people walking to cross, and a connection for the soon-to-be-completed shared pathway on Anderson Road.

The project follows work announced by Council in July as part of the Schools to Pool active travel route, which will see four raised courtesy crossings added on Rata Street in addition to improvements to its intersection with Aubrey Road.

Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board Chair, Simon Telfer was particularly pleased with both the number and pace of improvements, noting plans for roundabouts at the intersections of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road in Wānaka, and Capell Avenue and Domain Road in Hāwea to commence in the coming months.

“These projects are investing in the safety of everyone in the community, whether they choose to travel on foot, by bike or by vehicle,” said Mr Telfer. “And as the Upper Clutha grows, it’s important our transport network adapts to remain efficient, secure, and easy for all to use.”

Work is expected to begin on the roundabout at Aubrey Road and Anderson Road on Monday 11 September, and crews will be working onsite Mondays to Saturdays, between the hours of 7.00am and 6.00pm.

Temporary changes to traffic movements will be required in the area as the project progresses, including traffic lights operating at the intersection from Monday 18 September.

Mr Avery acknowledged the temporary controls would cause some inconvenience, but pedestrian and emergency access would be maintained at all times through the worksite.

“Crews on site will be working hard to complete the work as fast as possible, and the end result will be a greatly improved space that benefits all users of the intersection,” said Mr Avery.

A tender for construction of the Capell Avenue and Domain Road roundabout in Hāwea is expected to open next week, and design is currently being completed for the Riverbank Road and Ballantyne Road roundabout.

These road safety improvements are partially funded by Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero strategy, which adopts a world leading evidence-based approach and delivers cost effective upgrades to improve road safety.

The contract for this work was awarded to John Fillmore Contracting Ltd (JFC).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts, And Corporates As Children


Back when kids weren’t being taken to and from school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given a chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. Prime example: After the Greens started to share power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs rather than purchase another giant, gas-guzzling SUV. This week, the Clean Car Discount has been attacked by National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown who - not for the first time – mocked it as a way of helping rich people to buy Teslas... More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 