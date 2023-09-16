Name Release - Fatal Crash, Te Araroa

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More



Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT'S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it's clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty.



National Party: Attracting Talent & Supporting Startups

A National government will create a vibrant tech sector that has the potential to support economic growth with high-paying jobs and high-value exports. "Lack of access to skills and expertise is often raised by tech firms as one of the main barriers to growing NZ's technology and innovation sector," says Judith Collins.



Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National's tax scheme. "Christopher Luxon's sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National's plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn't add up," Grant Robertson says.