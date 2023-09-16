Name Release - Fatal Crash, Te Araroa
Saturday, 16 September 2023, 8:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a single-vehicle crash on Te Araroa Road, Te
Araroa on Monday 11 September.
He was Neill McDonald,
64, of Cape Runaway.
Police extended our condolences
to his whānau at this difficult time.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more