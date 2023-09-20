Disappointing Results Following Hamilton Morning Checkpoints

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell, Waikato Road Policing:

Three people tested over the legal limit following morning checkpoints in the Hamilton area.

Police conducted checkpoints in Hamilton Central on Seddon Road and Tristram Street, and Dinsdale on Newcastle Road.

Three people on their way to work tested above the legal limit (250mcg), with two over 400 mcg and one of those being more than twice the limit.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,”

“If you are stopped by Police, no matter where or what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

“The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”

This is a perfect example of why Police conduct checkpoints at all times of the day, this is a disappointing result.

If you see any unsafe driving behaviour please contact Police on 105 if it is after the fact, 111 if you believe someone is in danger, or star 555.

