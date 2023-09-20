Further Business Support For Hawke's Bay

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce welcomes today's announcement by the Government, which bolsters crucial support for pakihi (business) in Te-Matau-a-Māui, Hawke's Bay.

Government have announced a $1.5 million boost to the Hawke’s Bay Recovery Programme. This package will be delivered by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce. Funding will enable services including well-being, financial planning and resilience capability.

Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds said the regional recovery package builds on assistance previously provided through business support grants in the immediate aftermath of the North Island weather events.

“As we focus on helping businesses transition from response to recovery mode, these projects will be locally led and build resilience so they’re better set up for the future,” Barbara Edmonds said.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, the resilience of local businesses has been tested. Karla Lee, CEO of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, is grateful for additional support for local business.

“We are pleased the Government have acknowledged the continued stress and pressure of running businesses in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle and we’re looking forward to connecting with businesses to offer them support,” Karla Lee said.

The Chamber is looking forward to receiving the details of the funding allocation and how this will be distributed. Once the framework for delivery have been finalised by the Government, we will share details of how businesses can access this support.

Central to our approach is the power of advocacy. The Chamber have been advocating for additional support for business for the past six months, and we are grateful to see this mahi come to fruition.

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to driving the economic resurgence of our region. With the newfound support from the Government and the resilient spirit of our local businesses, we are confident the road to recovery will be navigated successfully. Together, we will rebuild, revitalise, and redefine the future of Hawke's Bay businesses.

© Scoop Media

