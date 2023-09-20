Fatal Crash, Henderson
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following a
collision involving a car
and a motorcycle at the
intersection of Moselle Avenue and Waipareira
Avenue,
Henderson.
The crash was reported around
6:45pm.
Traffic management is in place at the scene
and motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
Enquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
