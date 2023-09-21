Have You Seen Harmony?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of

Harmony, who was last seen at around 2.30, Tuesday 20 September,

getting off a bus on Riccarton Road.

She was wearing a black hooded puffer vest, branded T-shirt, pants and white

sports shoes.

Police and Harmony’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Harmony or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 230920/6655.

