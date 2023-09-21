Have You Seen Harmony?
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 5:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for information on the
whereabouts of
Harmony, who was last seen at around 2.30,
Tuesday 20 September,
getting off a bus on Riccarton
Road.
She was wearing a black hooded puffer vest,
branded T-shirt, pants and white
sports
shoes.
Police and Harmony’s family have concerns for
her welfare.
Anyone who has seen Harmony or has
information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on
111, quoting file number
230920/6655.
