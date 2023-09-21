Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fifty-nine For The Front Line

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Today 59 new officers celebrated their success with whānau and friends at the graduation of the 369 wing.

Attending the ceremony was Commissioner Andrew Coster, Minister of Police the Honourable Ginny Andersen and 369-wing patron, Dr Jarrod Gilbert.

The wing is made up of sporting elite, dedicated volunteers and a variety of recruits with extensive education, skills and qualifications ideal for policing in Aotearoa.

You’ll be forgiven for seeing double when out and about in Counties Manukau District where two proud American Samoan-born twin brothers will be working together very soon.

Wing 369 graduate Constable Simala Tupuono-Pepine will be based in the same district as his identical twin brother, Constable Leasuasu Tupuono-Pepine, who graduated from the 365 wing in May this year.

Simala, a former personal trainer and carpenter says “I’m honoured to be giving back to my community and I’m absolutely ready for this journey to start. It’s quite cool that both my brother and I are working for police now.”

Leasuasu says “I’ve been busy since May learning the ropes and the job is going really great. Until I joined Police, no one in my family had been a police officer, but now there will be two of us. It’s a proud moment for our family.”

Constable Angela Swart is the Leadership Award winner and proudly received her award from the Commissioner of Police.

She says, “In June this year it was almost 20 years to the day of being recruited into the South African Police that I started in the New Zealand Police, which is pretty amazing.”

Angela and her husband, also a former South African Police officer came to New Zealand six years ago and Angela did not hesitate to return to policing.

“No money, no title and no company can satisfy my need to serve and protect my community,” she says.

The Minister’s Award for Top of Wing after the collation of all course assessments goes to Constable Michael Kulikowski.

He was born in Poland but moved to the United Kingdom after graduating from university with a degree in commerce.

Before making New Zealand home four years ago he was a career firefighter in the UK. Here in New Zealand, he’s volunteered for his local fire brigade, and also as an ambulance officer.

“The Police attracted me through the idea that what I would be doing in my working life would be making an impact for the better and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to get started,” says Michael.

Constable Sean Berg is the second in wing award winner and received his prize from wing patron Dr Gilbert.

Sean has a Bachelor of Health Science degree in Physiotherapy, so it’s no surprise that Sean is passionate about his sport.

He’s keen to begin work, get out into the community and help make a difference.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student and also the winner of the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Michael Kulikowski, Bay of Plenty District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student Constable Sean Berg, Waitematā District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Angela Swart, Counties Manukau District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Joseph Blatch, Southern District.

Firearms Award – Constable Daniel Wootton, Canterbury District.

Deployment:

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts the week starting Monday 2 October:

Tāmaki Makaurau: Auckland City – 4, Counties Manukau – 11, Waitematā - 6,

Northland - 2 Waikato – 6, Bay of Plenty – 5, Eastern – 2, Central – 4, Wellington – 7, Canterbury - 6, Southern – 6.

Demographics:

28.8 percent are female, and 71.2 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 69.5 percent of the wing, with Māori 6.8 percent, Pasifika 11.9 percent and Asian 11.9

Patron: Dr Jarrod Gilbert

The wing’s patron, Dr Jarrod Gilbert, is the Director of Independent Research Solutions and a sociologist at the University of Canterbury.

He is New Zealand’s leading gang researcher, having conducted one of the most in-depth criminal ethnographies anywhere in the world.

He is the author of Patched: The History of Gangs in New Zealand.

He has led research teams on diverse topics including criminal desistance, alcohol-related harm, gang laws and dyslexia.

He is currently leading projects examining the history of murder in New Zealand, the effectiveness of a residential alcohol and drug treatment programme, an examination of the effect that gangs have within prisons, and an examination of the Government’s Transnational Organised Crime Strategy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 