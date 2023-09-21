Pukaki Downs And Tekapo Vegetation Fires Update #6
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency says it will escort people staying at
Aoraki/Mt Cook out of the area this evening - if they want
to leave.
Incident Controller Stephen Butler says this
is not a health or safety precaution as the fire is some way
from the area where people are staying.
"But there are
people who need to continue their trips or make connecting
flights and we are offering to escort them past the fire
area this evening if they wish to leave."
People
wishing to join a convoy of vehicles out of the area should
gather at Twin Streams Bridge at Glentanna at
7pm.
Fire and Emergency was alerted to a vegetation
fire in Tekapo, Mackenzie District around 12.50pm today.
There are currently seven fire trucks from Lake Tekapo,
Ashburton and Fairlie responding to the fire.
Tekapo
residents are advised as a precaution to keep window closed
becuase of smoke from the fire at the top of Lake
Tekapo.
The first vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs is
contained but still burning and two crews will monitor the
fire overnight.
Rain is expected in the area this
evening and snow tomorrow morning which should help to
further control both
wildfires.
