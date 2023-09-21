Pukaki Downs And Tekapo Vegetation Fires Update #6

Fire and Emergency says it will escort people staying at Aoraki/Mt Cook out of the area this evening - if they want to leave.

Incident Controller Stephen Butler says this is not a health or safety precaution as the fire is some way from the area where people are staying.

"But there are people who need to continue their trips or make connecting flights and we are offering to escort them past the fire area this evening if they wish to leave."

People wishing to join a convoy of vehicles out of the area should gather at Twin Streams Bridge at Glentanna at 7pm.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a vegetation fire in Tekapo, Mackenzie District around 12.50pm today. There are currently seven fire trucks from Lake Tekapo, Ashburton and Fairlie responding to the fire.

Tekapo residents are advised as a precaution to keep window closed becuase of smoke from the fire at the top of Lake Tekapo.

The first vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs is contained but still burning and two crews will monitor the fire overnight.

Rain is expected in the area this evening and snow tomorrow morning which should help to further control both wildfires.

