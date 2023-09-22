Appeal For Information Following Nelson Crash
Friday, 22 September 2023, 7:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Senior Constable Matthew Harris:
Police investigating a
crash in Nelson on 12 September are seeking assistance from
the public. Police were notified around 5:25pm of the crash
between a cyclist and pedestrian on the footpath of Main
Road Stoke, Nelson.
Both parties in the crash have been
identified but Police would like to speak with two witnesses
who assisted following the crash. If this was you please
contact Police on 105 referencing file
230912/4937.
