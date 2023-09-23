Homicide Investigation, Ōpōtiki
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man
died following a serious assault.
At around 4.40pm on
Thursday 21 September Police responded to reports that a man
had been seriously assaulted on Ford Street,
Ōpōtiki.
He was transported to Ōpōtiki Medical
Centre and then Whakatane Hospital, where he died on Friday
22 September.
Police executed a search warrant in
Ōpōtiki on Friday evening and arrested a 44-year-old man.
He is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on
Saturday 23 September charged with Wounding with Intent to
Cause Grievous Bodily Harm. Nobody else is being sought in
relation to the incident.
Police would like to hear
from anyone who witnessed the assault, on or near Ford
Street Ōpōtiki between 4.10pm and 4.40pm on Thursday 21
September, or who has information that could assist the
investigation.
Please call Police on 105 or make a
report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
referencing file number 230921/0907
Reports can also
be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
