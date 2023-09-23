Homicide Investigation, Ōpōtiki

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died following a serious assault.

At around 4.40pm on Thursday 21 September Police responded to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted on Ford Street, Ōpōtiki.

He was transported to Ōpōtiki Medical Centre and then Whakatane Hospital, where he died on Friday 22 September.

Police executed a search warrant in Ōpōtiki on Friday evening and arrested a 44-year-old man. He is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Saturday 23 September charged with Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm. Nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, on or near Ford Street Ōpōtiki between 4.10pm and 4.40pm on Thursday 21 September, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230921/0907

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

