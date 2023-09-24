Fatal Crash, Huntly
Sunday, 24 September 2023, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
involving a single vehicle on Harris Street, Huntly in the
early hours of this morning.
The crash was reported
shortly after midnight. The road was blocked while emergency
services attended and has re-opened now.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
