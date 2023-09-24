About A Third Of Queenstown Cemetery Affected By Debris

An initial inspection of the Queenstown Cemetery shows about a third has been affected by the severe weather event at the end of last week.

Debris is lying across the cemetery surface in the north-east section, but no below-ground disturbance is visible. Some headstones have been displaced.

QLDC knows how distressing this will be for those with loved ones interred in the cemetery and that people might want to check the graves of loved ones. However, we ask people that people stay away, both for their own safety and to aid our restoration planning. Fencing will be erected around the affected area and once that is up the rest of the cemetery will reopen.

The cemetery has both historical and modern graves. The entire area was previously mapped in GIS, so the council has accurate records of burial sites.

QLDC is reaching out to affected families directly and Parks Officer, Cemeteries and Heritage, Tarsy Koentges, says work to repair the damage will be carried out as sensitively as possible.

“We realise people would like to see immediate action to clear the debris from the cemetery, but the ground is still saturated, and we need to let it drain further. Before clean-up works can begin, the site will need to be blessed.”

“We need time for cultural observations and to plan restoration of the cemetery very carefully. We know this is really distressing and thank everyone for their patience.”

Further updates will be provided when more information is known.

• If you are affected by this and have a question, please contact the customer service team at services@qldc.govt.nz or by phone on 03 441 0499.

© Scoop Media

