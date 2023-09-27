Fatal Crash, Rotorua

Bryce Edwards: The Vested Interests Shaping National Party Policies

As the National Party gets closer to government, lobbyists, and business interests are lining up for influence to get policies adopted. It’s therefore in the public interest to have much more scrutiny and transparency about potential conflicts of interest that might arise. One of the key influencers is ex-Cabinet Minister turned businessman, Steven Joyce, whose continued sway with National & various business interests provides a case study in how NZ politics works. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More