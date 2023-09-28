Have You Seen Dylan?
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for assistance from the public to
locate West Auckland man Dylan Bradford, who has been
reported missing.
Dylan is 34 years old, of medium
build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right
elbow and left forearm.
He was last seen wearing a
black jacket and blue adidas tear away track pants late on
Saturday evening 23 September.
A person matching
Dylan's description was captured in CCTV images walking
up
Don Buck Road towards Red Hills Road, past Massey
High School, at 11.40pm that same evening.
Police and
his family have concerns for his welfare and
safety.
Anyone who knows where Dylan is, or has
information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police
on 105, referencing case file number
230924/2185.
Information can also be provided via
Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
