Have You Seen Dylan?

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate West Auckland man Dylan Bradford, who has been reported missing.

Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue adidas tear away track pants late on Saturday evening 23 September.

A person matching Dylan's description was captured in CCTV images walking up

Don Buck Road towards Red Hills Road, past Massey High School, at 11.40pm that same evening.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and safety.

Anyone who knows where Dylan is, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

