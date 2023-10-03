Update - Hori Gage Homicide

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson.

Two vehicles recovered by Police in relation to the murder of Hori Gage have been confirmed to have been used by the alleged offenders.

A silver SsangYong Rexton, registration number HJP372, and a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon, were previously recovered by Police for forensic examination.

Police are satisfied these vehicles were both used in the aftermath of the Palmerston North murder on 6 August 2023.

A number of search warrants have been executed in recent weeks, and Police believe there are multiple people responsible for the murder and the subsequent burning of a Nissan motor vehicle on Aranui Rd in the hours afterwards.

Police remain interested in sightings of the SsangYong in and around the Gillespies Line, Aranui Road and Tremaine Avenue areas on 6 August, and ask anyone with CCTV cameras on their property who hasn’t spoken to Police to come forward.

People can call Police on 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230806/2952.

