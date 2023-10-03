Update - Hori Gage Homicide
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Dave
Wilson.
Two vehicles recovered by Police in
relation to the murder of Hori Gage have been confirmed to
have been used by the alleged offenders.
A silver
SsangYong Rexton, registration number HJP372, and a silver
Subaru Legacy station wagon, were previously recovered by
Police for forensic examination.
Police are satisfied
these vehicles were both used in the aftermath of the
Palmerston North murder on 6 August 2023.
A number of
search warrants have been executed in recent weeks, and
Police believe there are multiple people responsible for the
murder and the subsequent burning of a Nissan motor vehicle
on Aranui Rd in the hours afterwards.
Police remain
interested in sightings of the SsangYong in and around the
Gillespies Line, Aranui Road and Tremaine Avenue areas on 6
August, and ask anyone with CCTV cameras on their property
who hasn’t spoken to Police to come forward.
People
can call Police on 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number
230806/2952.
