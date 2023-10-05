Man in custody following serious assault, New Windsor
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City
CIB:
A man is in custody and Police investigations are
continuing following a violent assault in New Windsor this
morning.
At around 10.41am, Emergency services
responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed at a
dairy on New Windsor Road.
A number of people in the
store at the time intervened and managed to apprehend and
restrain the offender.
They have also provided
assistance to the injured man as well as a secondary victim,
a woman, who also sustained injuries.
The male victim
was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, the
woman was also transported to hospital in a stable
condition.
Police arrived quickly and took a
24-year-old offender into custody.
Police remain at
the scene, which is near the busy intersection with Maioro
Street.
Police are still in the early stages of
determining the exact circumstances of what has
occurred.
Further updates will be provided when we are
in a position to do
so.
