Man in custody following serious assault, New Windsor

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB:

A man is in custody and Police investigations are continuing following a violent assault in New Windsor this morning.

At around 10.41am, Emergency services responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed at a dairy on New Windsor Road.

A number of people in the store at the time intervened and managed to apprehend and restrain the offender.

They have also provided assistance to the injured man as well as a secondary victim, a woman, who also sustained injuries.

The male victim was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, the woman was also transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrived quickly and took a 24-year-old offender into custody.

Police remain at the scene, which is near the busy intersection with Maioro Street.

Police are still in the early stages of determining the exact circumstances of what has occurred.

Further updates will be provided when we are in a position to do so.



