Invercargill Police Make Two Arrests, Seizing Firearm And Drugs
Monday, 9 October 2023, 8:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged two men, both 26,
following a traffic stop
in Windsor, Invercargill on
Sunday 8 October.
Around 2:50pm police received a
report of a firearm being presented following
a fight at
an address on St Andrews Street earlier in the
day.
The vehicle was seen by staff travelling in the
Windsor area and signaled to
stop.
The two men were
taken into custody at the scene after LSD and cannabis
were
allegedly located in the vehicle.
Police
subsequently exercised a search warrant at their address and
located
more LSD and cannabis and a firearm.
The
pair are charged with serious drugs and firearms offences
and have been
remanded in custody.
They are due to
reappear in Invercargill District Court on October
24.
Police and enquiries are continuing and further
charges
likely.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Government: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel & Gaza
Chris Hipkins has expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza - “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles.” More
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF
There’s a three dimensional chess game going on right now between National, ACT, and New Zealand First in which if support for National goes up, ACT will keep on going down, and Winston Peters will keep on laughing. If he didn’t sense it long ago, Peters knows he’s dealing with a bunch of amateurs, and more than anything Peters can’t abide political dilettantes. Keep in mind that National’s brains trust (Chris Bishop & Nicola Willis) were also the tactical geniuses behind the leadership reign of Todd Muller. Look how well that turned out. More