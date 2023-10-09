Invercargill Police Make Two Arrests, Seizing Firearm And Drugs

Police have arrested and charged two men, both 26, following a traffic stop

in Windsor, Invercargill on Sunday 8 October.

Around 2:50pm police received a report of a firearm being presented following

a fight at an address on St Andrews Street earlier in the day.

The vehicle was seen by staff travelling in the Windsor area and signaled to

stop.

The two men were taken into custody at the scene after LSD and cannabis were

allegedly located in the vehicle.

Police subsequently exercised a search warrant at their address and located

more LSD and cannabis and a firearm.

The pair are charged with serious drugs and firearms offences and have been

remanded in custody.

They are due to reappear in Invercargill District Court on October 24.

Police and enquiries are continuing and further charges likely.

