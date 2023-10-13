Update In Search For Missing Man Dylan Barford

Police are making enquiries after a body was found in the search for Dylan Barford this afternoon.

At around 1.31pm Police were notified of a body in grassland, near the Hobsonville Road off-ramp in West Harbour.

A scene examination is underway and we ask that people avoid the area while this is ongoing.

While a formal identification process is still to be carried out, Police believe it is the body of missing man Dylan Barford.

His family have been notified of this development this afternoon and are being provided support.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and a post mortem is expected to be carried out in due course.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

