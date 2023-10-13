Update In Search For Missing Man Dylan Barford
Friday, 13 October 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a body was found in the
search for Dylan Barford this afternoon.
At around
1.31pm Police were notified of a body in grassland, near the
Hobsonville Road off-ramp in West Harbour.
A scene
examination is underway and we ask that people avoid the
area while this is ongoing.
While a formal
identification process is still to be carried out, Police
believe it is the body of missing man Dylan
Barford.
His family have been notified of this
development this afternoon and are being provided
support.
An investigation into the circumstances of
the death is underway and a post mortem is expected to be
carried out in due course.
Further information will be
provided when we are in a position to do
so.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Last Stand
The surge, the surge. It was within the margin of error in one poll and the increase in Labour support in the other poll still wouldn’t change the outcome. Yet the surge has provided a hint of drama to a campaign where the victory of the centre right bloc was generally agreed to be a sure thing. Why might this be happening? One factor is that Chris Hipkins has finally been talking like an aggressively Labour PM instead of just peevishly counter-punching at the worrisome details of a campaign agenda that National was allowed to set. More
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis, a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least twenty MPs claim up to $45,000 a year from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More