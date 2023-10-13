Police Acknowledge Verdicts In Jury Trial

Attributed to Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB.

Police acknowledge the verdict for three men charged over the investigation into the attempted murder of Harnek Singh in 2020.

The jury in the trial has found two men, aged 27 and 48, guilty of Mr Singh’s attempted murder, as well as a 34-year-old man guilty with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

All three men will be sentenced on 28 November.

I would like to acknowledge the Operation Daxton investigation team for their diligent work to get us to this point today.

There are still several people that are awaiting sentencing in this investigation, and Police will be in a position to comment further once all

matters have completed the court process.

