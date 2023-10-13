Police Acknowledge Verdicts In Jury Trial
Friday, 13 October 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin,
Counties Manukau CIB.
Police acknowledge the
verdict for three men charged over the investigation into
the attempted murder of Harnek Singh in 2020.
The jury
in the trial has found two men, aged 27 and 48, guilty of Mr
Singh’s attempted murder, as well as a 34-year-old man
guilty with being an accessory after the fact to attempted
murder.
All three men will be sentenced on 28
November.
I would like to acknowledge the Operation
Daxton investigation team for their diligent work to get us
to this point today.
There are still several people
that are awaiting sentencing in this investigation, and
Police will be in a position to comment further once
all
matters have completed the court
process.
