Taxpayers The Real Losers From Grant Robertson’s Rugby World Cup Final Attendance
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the decision of
outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to send Grant
Robertson gallivanting across the world to attend the Rugby
World Cup Final in Paris, a decision that was also endorsed
by incoming Prime Minister Christopher
Luxon.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“While taxpayers are struggling
to get over the line each week with finding money for their
grocery bills, the two major party leaders have decided to
penalise them even further by forcing them to fork out for a
big score for outgoing Sports Minister, Grant Robertson –
tickets to the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris this
weekend.
“Despite campaigning on a promise to cut
wasteful spending, it appears National may already be
getting too excited about the prospect of the baubles of
office and is unwilling to put a stop to what is expenditure
that is frankly worthy of a red card. If Ministers want to
go on a lavish jaunt across the world to attend expensive
sporting events, that’s their right but it should be paid
for out of their own $300,000 salaries, not by
taxpayers.
“It’s time to kick extravagant and
wasteful spending to touch rather than leaving taxpayers
feeling like they’ve been stuck at the bottom of a ruck
with front-rowers Robertson, Hipkins and Luxon rubbing dirt
in their face just for the fun of
it.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill
The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More