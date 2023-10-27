Homicide Investigation Launched: Waitaanga

Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Waitaanga, where a person was located deceased, have opened a homicide investigation.

Emergency services were called to the residential address on Waitaanga Road, around 8am on Wednesday 12 October.

A post-mortem examination has been completed and we are now treating the death as suspicious. Police are still working to formally identify the person.

We know this will be of concern to people in Waitaanga and Police have had an increased presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us. Even the smallest detail could be a missing piece of the puzzle that brings justice for the deceased.

© Scoop Media

