Homicide Investigation Launched: Waitaanga
Friday, 27 October 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at
Waitaanga, where a person was located deceased, have opened
a homicide investigation.
Emergency services were
called to the residential address on Waitaanga Road, around
8am on Wednesday 12 October.
A post-mortem examination
has been completed and we are now treating the death as
suspicious. Police are still working to formally identify
the person.
We know this will be of concern to people
in Waitaanga and Police have had an increased presence in
the area as the investigation progresses.
We are
continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage
anyone with information to get in contact with us. Even the
smallest detail could be a missing piece of the puzzle that
brings justice for the
deceased.
