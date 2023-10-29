River Volunteers Go Into Bat For Winged “black Cap”

A flying “black cap” is being championed for Bird of the Century by a group of river volunteers.

The plumage of the endangered river bird tarapiroe – or black-fronted term - is largely grey and white except for a distinctive black cap on its head, and members of the Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group liken it to our national cricketers.

“River birds tend to be under-rated against cuter and showier cousins, just as the cricketing Black Caps are too often under-estimated,” says Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group spokesperson Judith Hughey.

“However, the tarapiroe is battle hardened with every day on the river a test match against World Cup-class performances from Team Rat, Team Cat, Team Stoat, squads of weedy invaders and human intruders.

“It’s the only river bird that will attack humans, demonstrating eye on the ball, head-pecking accuracy.

“But this smart dresser, with orange beak and feet offsetting grey feathers and black cap, is relatively unknown despite being our littlest, and prettiest, “black cap” . It’s a chatterbox near its nests, a champion diver and superb in flight as it hawks the river for lunch and dinner.

Hughey says the tarapiroe only nests on the South Island’s braided rivers but predators, flow changes and weed congestion on these rivers have led to population decline.

“On the Ashley Rakahuri River, near Rangiora, North Canterbury, the tarapiroe has the worst breeding success of all birds. Rats have destroyed eggs this spring, so many adults are destined to fly back to coastal areas without raising any chicks.

“A vote for the tarapiroe will lift it out of obscurity and hit a six for habitat restoration, predator control and environmental policies.

Rivers where the tarapiroe have been recorded nesting include the Ohau, Cass, Tekapo, Waitaki, Waimakariri, Ashburton, Ahuriri, Rakaia, Rangitata, Hurunui, in Southland the Mataura, Aparima, Oreti, in Otago the Dart, Matukituki, in Marlborough, Wairau, Clarence, Awatere.

Voting in Forest and Bird’s Bird of the Century begins 30th October and runs till 12th November, 2023. To vote go to: https://www.birdoftheyear.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

