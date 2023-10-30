Fatal Crash, Ardmore

Police can confirm one person has died following a fatal crash in Ardmore on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash, on Airfield Road, was reported to Police at 4.10pm.

Sadly, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

