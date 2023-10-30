Twenty People Blow It Following Busy Weekend In Auckland City

It was another busy week for the Tāmaki Makaurau Impairment Prevention Team with more than 8500 people breath tested on Auckland roads.

But not all drivers were obeying the road rules.

From Friday night to Sunday, Police ran six impairment checkpoints in Auckland City alone: Kinross Street Blockhouse Bay, Great North Road Avondale, Newton Road on-ramp, Howe Street Freemans Bay, Hopetoun Street Ponsonby, West End Road Cox’s Bay, and Great North Road Western Springs.

Road Policing Impairment Prevention Team coordinator Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat says officers conducted 2415 roadside breath tests across the three nights in Auckland City, with 20 drivers processed for excess breath alcohol.

“While it was great to see a lot of motorists driving sober, it was disappointing that there are still people driving after drinking,” Senior Sergeant Mowat says.

He says the Impairment Prevention Team not only focuses on roadside breath tests to keep roads safe, but also targets risky driving behaviour such as speeding, not wearing seatbelts and driving whilst distracted, which includes using cellphones.

“We're heading into a busy time on the roads and a time when people might be more tempted to drive after attending functions or make poor decisions.

"Our message is to think safe and be responsible on the roads.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere.”

Police’s advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.

© Scoop Media

