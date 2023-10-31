Have You Seen Vardacie?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Vardacie Hohepa.

Hohepa is actively avoiding Police and we are asking for the community’s assistance in finding him.

There is a warrant for his parole recall.

Hohepa has links to the Counties Manukau and Whakatāne areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230822/3080.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

