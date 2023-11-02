Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information On Historic Sexual Offending At Auckland School

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police making enquiries into historic allegations of sexual offending at King’s College are appealing for victims to come forward.

Counties Manukau CIB are investigating a number of complaints against a former teacher and rugby coach at the school in Ōtāhuhu, while he was employed between 1988 and 1994.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall says investigators working on this matter have spoken with several victims regarding this behaviour so far.

However, Police believe there are more victims who have not yet reported their concerns or experiences.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of this individual, or has any information which will assist our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Police are also very mindful of the privacy of the victims identified in our enquiries to date, Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says Police are working closely with King’s College on this matter.

“We are continuing to liaise with the school to assess these reports and we thank them for their support thus far as we advance this Police investigation.”

Shan Wilson, Chair of the King’s College Board of Governors, says the school supports the initiative of Police to open a centralised investigation and provide a clear contact point for any former student of the College who experienced harm from a former teacher at the College.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The College appreciates the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Police on these matters, to the extent deemed appropriate.

“In recent weeks, we have been encouraging former students to come forward and we thank those who have done so to date."

  • HOW PEOPLE CAN GET IN CONTACT:

Anyone who would like to speak to Police is invited to come to their local Police station or to contact us via our 105 service, says Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall.

“You can call 105 or report the incident online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 231017/1444.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 