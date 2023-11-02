Appeal For Information On Historic Sexual Offending At Auckland School

Police making enquiries into historic allegations of sexual offending at King’s College are appealing for victims to come forward.

Counties Manukau CIB are investigating a number of complaints against a former teacher and rugby coach at the school in Ōtāhuhu, while he was employed between 1988 and 1994.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall says investigators working on this matter have spoken with several victims regarding this behaviour so far.

However, Police believe there are more victims who have not yet reported their concerns or experiences.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of this individual, or has any information which will assist our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Police are also very mindful of the privacy of the victims identified in our enquiries to date, Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says Police are working closely with King’s College on this matter.

“We are continuing to liaise with the school to assess these reports and we thank them for their support thus far as we advance this Police investigation.”

Shan Wilson, Chair of the King’s College Board of Governors, says the school supports the initiative of Police to open a centralised investigation and provide a clear contact point for any former student of the College who experienced harm from a former teacher at the College.

“The College appreciates the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Police on these matters, to the extent deemed appropriate.

“In recent weeks, we have been encouraging former students to come forward and we thank those who have done so to date."

HOW PEOPLE CAN GET IN CONTACT:

Anyone who would like to speak to Police is invited to come to their local Police station or to contact us via our 105 service, says Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall.

“You can call 105 or report the incident online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 231017/1444.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

