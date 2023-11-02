Have You Seen Atarangi?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Atarangi who has been reported missing.





Atatrangi was last seen by her father at their home in Papakura on Friday 24 October 2023.

She is 155cm tall and has brown hair.

Atarangi is known to frequent the areas of Māngere, Ōtāhuhu and Manurewa.

Her whānau and Police have concerns for her welfare given her age and ask anyone who sights Atarangi to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 231024/8847.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

