Have You Seen Atarangi?
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating
13-year-old Atarangi who has been reported
missing.
Atatrangi was last seen
by her father at their home in Papakura on Friday 24 October
2023.
She is 155cm tall and has brown
hair.
Atarangi is known to frequent the areas of
Māngere, Ōtāhuhu and Manurewa.
Her whānau and
Police have concerns for her welfare given her age and ask
anyone who sights Atarangi to contact Police as soon as
possible on 111.
Additionally, anyone who has further
information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105,
quoting file number 231024/8847.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
