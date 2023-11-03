Update: Missing Kayaker, Kāpiti Coast
Friday, 3 November 2023, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police along with LandSAR will be searching Kāpiti
Island and the
surrounding area this weekend for a
kayaker who was last seen leaving Raumati
Beach, Saturday
21 October.
The woman is believed to be Michaela
Leger, aged 29, from Ōtaki, who is
currently missing. A
woman matching Michaela’s description was seen
leaving
Kapiti Coast Beach in a single seater yellow
kayak on Saturday 21 October.
Police SAR, and LandSAR
will be searching the island with a focus on the
eastern
and northern coastlines and the Police Maritime Unit will
search
areas around the island including neighbouring
islands.
A team of investigators continues to follow
any lead that may lead us to
Michaela. We are concerned
for her and are providing support to her
whānau.
Police continue to appeal for information
from anyone who has any information
which may assist us
to locate Michaela.
Police ask Kāpiti Coast residents
to check any sleepouts, outbuildings or
unoccupied
holiday accommodation on their property for anything
unusual.
We ask anyone at beaches along the coast to
please contact us if they see a
yellow kayak, like the
one in the attached photo, that looks out of place
or
abandoned.
If anyone has information which could
assist our enquiries, they’re asked
to contact Police
via 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using
‘Update report’ and quote file number
231022/0452.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Electoral Commission: 2023 General Election Official Results
The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2023 General Election.The National Party has two fewer seats, Te Pāti Māori has gained two, and the Green Party has gained one more.
· The number of seats in Parliament on these results will be 123.
· The National Party has 48 seats compared with 50 on election night.
· Te Pāti Māori has 6 seats compared with 4 on election night.
· The Green Party has 15 seats compared with 14 on election night.More
ALSO:
Alastair Thompson: Winston’s Direction Is Set By Arithmetic
We’ve now got the final results of the 2023 election – and the picture is much as expected. National has lost 2 seats - as expected, and not enough to create a problem with formation. Te Pati Maori has gained 2 seats – a stunning victory – taking all the Maori Seats – a long time objective and establishing a significant - and possibly enduring Parliamentary power block for Maori interests in Parliament. Greens also gained 1 seat. And is technically (but not practically) able to form a Govt. with National – at 63 seats this would be a near bare majority... More