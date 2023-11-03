Update: Missing Kayaker, Kāpiti Coast

Police along with LandSAR will be searching Kāpiti Island and the

surrounding area this weekend for a kayaker who was last seen leaving Raumati

Beach, Saturday 21 October.

The woman is believed to be Michaela Leger, aged 29, from Ōtaki, who is

currently missing. A woman matching Michaela’s description was seen leaving

Kapiti Coast Beach in a single seater yellow kayak on Saturday 21 October.

Police SAR, and LandSAR will be searching the island with a focus on the

eastern and northern coastlines and the Police Maritime Unit will search

areas around the island including neighbouring islands.

A team of investigators continues to follow any lead that may lead us to

Michaela. We are concerned for her and are providing support to her whānau.

Police continue to appeal for information from anyone who has any information

which may assist us to locate Michaela.

Police ask Kāpiti Coast residents to check any sleepouts, outbuildings or

unoccupied holiday accommodation on their property for anything unusual.

We ask anyone at beaches along the coast to please contact us if they see a

yellow kayak, like the one in the attached photo, that looks out of place or

abandoned.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, they’re asked

to contact Police via 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

using ‘Update report’ and quote file number 231022/0452.

© Scoop Media

