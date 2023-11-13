Driver And Vehicle Located Following Hit And Run In Whanganui

Whanganui Police have been able to identify and locate the vehicle and driver in relation to a hit and run in the Castlecliff area on Saturday evening.

Police want to thank the public for the information they provided and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

We are still interested in CCTV footage anyone in the area may have of a small light blue hatchback-sized car.

Any information to assist Police in their ongoing investigation can be given by contacting 105 and quoting file number 231112/8264.

