SH 2, Dannevirke - Road Reopens - Central
The road has reopened following a serious crash on State Highway 2, Oringi North Overbridge, Dannevirke this afternoon.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Cook Strait can be one of the roughest stretches of water in the world. Thanks to Finance Minister Nicola Willis, New Zealand is now going to have to rely for the next decade or more on a couple of car ferries leased or purchased on the second hand ferry market and adapted as best we can to serve the crucial freight and tourism link between the islands. In the wake of the Willis decision, the political to and fro has consisted almost entirely of virtue signalling about the cost blowout, rather than on how we now aim to future proof a vital service... More
Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022
On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More
Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More
Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More
With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More
Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined
The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More
Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals
The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More