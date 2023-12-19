Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Waikato Crash

Waikato Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on Sunday 17 December in

Puketotara, in the Waikato.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Ormsby Road, State Highway 39, about

6.20pm. It involved a white Nissan Skyline Saloon and a grey 2023 Polestar 2

Hatchback, travelling in opposite directions.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may

have witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to it.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Police on 105, by phone,

or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using Update Report. Please reference the

file number 231217/2070.

