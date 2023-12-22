Murder Charge Laid Following Death In Prison

Police have today charged a 47-year-old man with murder following the death of a man at the Auckland South Corrections Facility in Wiri, on Thursday 21 December.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court next Friday 29 December charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding.

We have advised the deceased man’s family of this development and our thoughts continue to be with them.

The surviving victim remains in a serious, but stable condition in hospital.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

