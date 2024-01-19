Op Sundown: Woman appears in court charged with murder

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Police investigating the death of a man in Hamilton have charged a 24-year-old woman with murder and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

On the evening of 29 December 2023, Police were notified of a man who had been found unresponsive in the driveway of a Melville address Hamilton.

Ambulance and Police staff attended, but sadly the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 24-year-old female was arrested in relation to the victim's death and appeared today in the Hamilton District Court, charged with murder. The accused has been granted name suppression and is due to reappear in court on 8 February.

We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this was an isolated incident.

This is a tragic event, and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.

We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us as even the smallest detail could assist our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 231230/5501.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

