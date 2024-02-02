Wanted: Candidates For Tauranga City Council's 2024 Election

Tauranga City Council is seeking wide community involvement in the city’s first local election since 2019.

The election will be held on Saturday, July 20 and people who are interested in the future of Tauranga are encouraged to put their names forward when nominations open on Friday, 26 April.

Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says Tauranga is home to people from diverse backgrounds with rich experience, making the city a fantastic place to live, which he expects will deliver a strong and capable group of elected representatives.

"The Commission appointed by the previous Government has made some big decisions to address the Tauranga’s longstanding infrastructure deficit and we thank the Commissioners for their work, which is delivering the programme of work we need to address our fast-growing city’s needs,” Marty says. “Their term ends in July, at which time a Mayor and nine Councillors will be elected.

"This is an important step for Tauranga. Residents are acutely aware of the challenges that result from our housing under-supply and our ongoing traffic congestion issues. We're asking people to start thinking about whether they might like to stand as a candidate, or if they have someone in mind who would do a great job of representing our community, to make sure they’re nominated."

This election, Tauranga will have one mayor, eight councillors for the city's eight general wards, and for the first time, a Māori councillor for the new Te Awanui Māori ward.

The new Council's term will run from July 2024 through to October 2028, and this extended term will create a unique opportunity for the incoming council to contribute to the city of the future.

To help prepare people who are interested in standing as elected members, Tauranga City Council is hosting an information evening on Monday, 19 February. The agenda will include helpful insights from Marty and the Commissioners, a governance expert, our Electoral Officer, past and present councillors from other councils, tangata whenua, community groups and some of Council's key partners.

“The purpose of our Candidate Information Evening is to provide an opportunity for prospective candidates to understand what they can expect as mayor or a councillor. While standing for public office is a big decision to make, it comes with many rewarding opportunities,” says Marty.

The evening will also provide information on the nomination and campaign aspects of the election, and information on what to expect if elected.

To register attendance, or for more information about this year’s election, please visit Council's Election webpage: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/about-your-council/elections-2024

