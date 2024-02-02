Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wanted: Candidates For Tauranga City Council's 2024 Election

Friday, 2 February 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is seeking wide community involvement in the city’s first local election since 2019.

The election will be held on Saturday, July 20 and people who are interested in the future of Tauranga are encouraged to put their names forward when nominations open on Friday, 26 April.

Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says Tauranga is home to people from diverse backgrounds with rich experience, making the city a fantastic place to live, which he expects will deliver a strong and capable group of elected representatives.

"The Commission appointed by the previous Government has made some big decisions to address the Tauranga’s longstanding infrastructure deficit and we thank the Commissioners for their work, which is delivering the programme of work we need to address our fast-growing city’s needs,” Marty says. “Their term ends in July, at which time a Mayor and nine Councillors will be elected.

"This is an important step for Tauranga. Residents are acutely aware of the challenges that result from our housing under-supply and our ongoing traffic congestion issues. We're asking people to start thinking about whether they might like to stand as a candidate, or if they have someone in mind who would do a great job of representing our community, to make sure they’re nominated."

This election, Tauranga will have one mayor, eight councillors for the city's eight general wards, and for the first time, a Māori councillor for the new Te Awanui Māori ward.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The new Council's term will run from July 2024 through to October 2028, and this extended term will create a unique opportunity for the incoming council to contribute to the city of the future.

To help prepare people who are interested in standing as elected members, Tauranga City Council is hosting an information evening on Monday, 19 February. The agenda will include helpful insights from Marty and the Commissioners, a governance expert, our Electoral Officer, past and present councillors from other councils, tangata whenua, community groups and some of Council's key partners.

“The purpose of our Candidate Information Evening is to provide an opportunity for prospective candidates to understand what they can expect as mayor or a councillor. While standing for public office is a big decision to make, it comes with many rewarding opportunities,” says Marty.

The evening will also provide information on the nomination and campaign aspects of the election, and information on what to expect if elected.

To register attendance, or for more information about this year’s election, please visit Council's Election webpage: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/about-your-council/elections-2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 