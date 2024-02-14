Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
IDEA Services Board Continues Progress On Recommendations To Improve Managing Complaints

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 7:09 pm
IDEA Services

IDEA Services has engaged law firm, Duncan Cotterill, to provide external oversight and review as part of next steps to improve managing complaints.

Last year IDEA Services welcomed and accepted recommendations made by barrister, Rachael Schmidt-McCleave, to not only improve IDEA Services’ policies, processes, and practices for managing complaints about the delivery of disability support services but also its wider view of sector change.

Whaikaha commissioned Ms Schmidt-McCleave to provide recommendations about the role Whaikaha should take in responding to complaints about the disability service providers they fund.

The Review found that IDEA Services’ complaints process is fit for purpose and while the Review did not identify any major concerns relating to our complaints process, there is room for improvement and the Review made recommendations intended to strengthen our complaints process and to rebuild the trust of the community we serve.

“We again acknowledge everyone who engaged with the Review, particularly the people we support and their whānau in coming forward and sharing their experience. We also commend Ms McCleave on her sensitivity and insight throughout this process,” said Suzanne Win, IDEA Services Board Chair.

“One of the Review’s key recommendations for both IDEA Services and Whaikaha was to rebuild trust in the community we serve,” says Suzanne. “IDEA Services stands ready with Whaikaha in committing to the mahi required to do this and is pleased joint meetings are scheduled to start.”

To provide our community with greater confidence and assurance of our commitment, IDEA Services has engaged law firm, Duncan Cotterill, to provide external oversight and review of all work undertaken by IDEA Services to implement the Review recommendations.

The purpose of seeking external oversight is to provide greater assurance and transparency to the Chief Executive and IDEA Services Board and to ensure we remain accountable for implementing the changes required so our approach is robust, in accordance with best practice and the recommendations in the Review.

Duncan Cotterill’s external oversight role will include:

  • Reporting directly to the Chief Executive and IDEA Services Board on the actions and measures taken by IDEA Services management to implement the Report recommendations.
  • Liaising with Whaikaha, where required, to assist with the facilitation of joint and sector wide initiatives as identified in the Report.
  • Reviewing the actions and measures implemented to ensure they are robust, in accordance with best practice and the Report recommendations.
  • Identifying appropriate ways IDEA services can be more open and transparent with its approach to complaints.

To maintain the longstanding relationship with the people we support and their family/whānau is critical to a positive experience and outcome,” says Ralph Jones, Chief Executive IDEA Services. “This work can only continue to strengthen that.”

