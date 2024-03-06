Update: Homicide investigation – Raglan

Police can now confirm the name of the man who was
located deceased on Ohautira Road, Raglan yesterday. He was
58-year-old Cedric John Maniapoto of Raglan, Cedric was
widely known by his friends and family as ‘Brother
Cedi’. This is an incredibly distressing event for Mr
Maniapoto’s whanau, and we are providing them with support
at this time. A crime scene examination continues today to
work out the events from the early hours of Tuesday morning
and the road reopend last night.
A post mortem
examination will also be completed to today to confirm the
cause of Mr Maniapoto’s death.
We would like to hear
from anyone who saw Mr Maniapoto or any other person or
vehicles on Ohautira Road between 2.0am and 7.30am
yesterday. Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or
make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz,
clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file
number 240305/1701. Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555
111.
