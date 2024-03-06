Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Homicide investigation – Raglan

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm the name of the man who was located deceased on Ohautira Road, Raglan yesterday. He was 58-year-old Cedric John Maniapoto of Raglan, Cedric was widely known by his friends and family as ‘Brother Cedi’. This is an incredibly distressing event for Mr Maniapoto’s whanau, and we are providing them with support at this time. A crime scene examination continues today to work out the events from the early hours of Tuesday morning and the road reopend last night.

A post mortem examination will also be completed to today to confirm the cause of Mr Maniapoto’s death.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw Mr Maniapoto or any other person or vehicles on Ohautira Road between 2.0am and 7.30am yesterday. Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240305/1701. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

