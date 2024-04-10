Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Intervene On Rocky End To The Evening For Pair On Auckland’s North Shore

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are advising the public the tide is turning when it comes to evening swims after a close-call at Narrow Neck Beach on Tuesday evening.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Maritime Unit, says Police responded to reports of two teenagers in difficulty on the rocks at the beach around 6.20pm.

“One of the pair called emergency services for assistance when they realised the tide was quickly coming in.

“With the light of the day also slipping away, the Police Maritime Unit immediately responded in a Police vessel to assist.

“Police stayed on the phone with the informant while water rapidly rose around the two.”

The Police Air Support Unit was also deployed and observed the teenagers unable to get back to land with the incoming tide.

Sergeant Colin Ware, Air Support Unit Supervisor, says Eagle provided oversight and a light source to assist with the rescue. “Our team onboard of Eagle were monitoring the dangerous conditions on the water.

“Thankfully, the pair were rescued and returned safety to the shore a short time later. No medical attention was required in relation to this incident. “We’re thankful of this result, but must stress this was an incredibly lucky situation with a positive ending.

“The combination of the location, changing tides, and lack of light can change everything in an instant. “What may seem like a safe area can become a dangerous and risky location faster than you might realise.” Unfortunately, Senior Sergeant Larsen says, the summer hours have well and truly come to an end following clocks going back an hour over the weekend.

“We are imploring those who are choosing to be in and around the water to be considerate of it getting darker earlier and to have a safety plan in mind. "The sun will slip away a lot faster than you might realise.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 