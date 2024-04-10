Police Intervene On Rocky End To The Evening For Pair On Auckland’s North Shore

Police are advising the public the tide is turning when it comes to evening swims after a close-call at Narrow Neck Beach on Tuesday evening.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Maritime Unit, says Police responded to reports of two teenagers in difficulty on the rocks at the beach around 6.20pm.

“One of the pair called emergency services for assistance when they realised the tide was quickly coming in.

“With the light of the day also slipping away, the Police Maritime Unit immediately responded in a Police vessel to assist.

“Police stayed on the phone with the informant while water rapidly rose around the two.”

The Police Air Support Unit was also deployed and observed the teenagers unable to get back to land with the incoming tide.

Sergeant Colin Ware, Air Support Unit Supervisor, says Eagle provided oversight and a light source to assist with the rescue. “Our team onboard of Eagle were monitoring the dangerous conditions on the water.

“Thankfully, the pair were rescued and returned safety to the shore a short time later. No medical attention was required in relation to this incident. “We’re thankful of this result, but must stress this was an incredibly lucky situation with a positive ending.

“The combination of the location, changing tides, and lack of light can change everything in an instant. “What may seem like a safe area can become a dangerous and risky location faster than you might realise.” Unfortunately, Senior Sergeant Larsen says, the summer hours have well and truly come to an end following clocks going back an hour over the weekend.

“We are imploring those who are choosing to be in and around the water to be considerate of it getting darker earlier and to have a safety plan in mind. "The sun will slip away a lot faster than you might realise.”

