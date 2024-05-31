Expect Strong Winds Over The South Island Saturday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising weekend travellers over much of the South Island to expect severe north-westerly gales late Friday into Saturday, King’s Birthday Weekend.

“People towing caravans or driving high-sided vehicles like campervans, or on motorbikes need to be ready for these strong gusts starting in Fiordland and western Southland later Friday night and moving into the Canterbury high country on Saturday,” says Nicole Felts, NZTA Journey Manager. “If in doubt, pull over until the wind has abated.”

As well as the strong wind warnings, there is a heavy rain watch over Fiordland overnight Friday to midday Saturday, onto the ranges of Westland from early Saturday morning.

“Ideally people should travel in daylight hours so any fallen trees or branches can be easily spotted,” she says. Be aware of the potential for fallen power lines also.

Please check NZTA’s traffic and journey planner pages before heading away and MetService for updates, says NZTA.

