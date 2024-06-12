Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Infringement Notice Served Cold In Christchurch

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/NZ Police

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson:

A woman driving her children to school this morning in Wigram had a chilly start to the day when she received a fine for having ice covering her windscreen.

At around 8.30am, an officer noticed a vehicle swerving across the centre island, to the kerb on the other side of the road.

She was stopped by Police and given an infringement notice for driving with an obscured windscreen, which is a $150 fine.

“With winter officially setting in, this is a clear reminder for motorists to think about safe winter driving,” Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said.

It is important to ensure your car is safe, roadworthy, and well equipped for winter driving, with a safe spare tyre, lights, brakes and windscreen-wipers all working, and a clean windscreen inside and out.

“If you are ever in this situation, there are ways to safely and quickly defrost your windscreen, and we urge drivers to do so before they head out.”

It is also important to allow extra time before your drive, in order to check over your vehicle, and safely drive to the road and weather conditions.

AA provides helpful advice on how to safely and quickly defrost your vehicle’s windscreen on their website. Visit https://www.theaa.com/driving-advice/seasonal/defrosting-car-windscreen

