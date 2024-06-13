Police Release New Information In Ronny Okeke Disappearance

The investigation into the whereabouts of Ronny Okeke continue to focus on his movements on the day he was last sighted.

New details are being released that the investigation team have established around events that occurred around 27 April 2024.

That Saturday is the last confirmed sighting of Ronny, 47 days ago.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation team are continuing to build a picture around the 60-year-old Sandringham man’s movements.

This included two search warrants conducted in late May, at addresses in Mt Eden and Ramarama.

Police have also examined two vehicles of interest. Forensic testing in relation to a number of samples and items is continuing.

“No arrests have been made at this point, but I can confirm we have since spoken with a person of interest in relation to Ronny’s disappearance,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“We now have information that an altercation occurred between this man and Ronny on, or around, 27 April.

“It is believed Ronny may have been injured as a result, but as for the severity of any injuries we still do not know.

“His whereabouts beyond 27 April is also not known.”

Police have not charged this man and no arrests have been made in connection with Ronny’s disappearance at this point.

“What we do know is that this altercation occurred, and Ronny has not been heard from since,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The investigation team are continuing to keep an open mind around Ronny’s disappearance but we undoubtably have grave concerns for him at this point.”

The investigation team have since recovered Ronny’s mobile phone.

“This is an important piece in the puzzle and work is ongoing to interrogate the phone, and extract all possible relevant information,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police continue to call on anyone with information surrounding the events of 27 April 2024, or if they have since seen Ronny, to make contact.

“If you have information or if you have been involved in helping Ronny lay low, or seek medical attention, I urge you to come forward.

“Ronny’s family are nearing two months without hearing from him, and being overseas they are understandably distressed and concerned for him.”

Please contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’.

Please quote the file number 240501/3879.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

