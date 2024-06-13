Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Antisocial Car Mayhem Harmful For People And Businesses

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says recent boy racer mayhem in Ōtaki is unacceptable and the “car enthusiasts” involved are not welcome in the community.

When a mass gathering of boy racers migrated from Levin to Ōtaki on 3 June they not only used Miro St as a burn out pad but graffitied local businesses, damaged property, and intimidated community members.

Mayor Holborow says staff and elected representatives have met with the Ōtaki business community and those directly impacted to hear their concerns and discuss Council’s role in preventing these kinds of events in future.

“This is first and foremost a Police matter, and I along with Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden will be writing to the Minister of Police to express our concerns about resourcing in provincial New Zealand.

“The lack of cops in less urban communities extends beyond recent events and we’d like to see this addressed.”

In the days since 3 June several drivers have reportedly returned to the area to continue the behaviour.

“This is horrible and goes well beyond thrill seeking or being a rebel,” Mayor Holborow says.

“We’ve had mass boy racer events in Kāpiti over the years – including in our cemeteries – but this was one of the worst we’ve seen.

“The financial and emotional impacts on people and businesses are significant.

“Throwing rocks at the Police, damaging property and putting the community at risk is reprehensible.

“I ask those responsible for this behaviour to consider the impact of their actions on others. Sadly, given the attitudes on display I know this message will probably fall on deaf ears.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ōtaki Community Board Chair Cam Butler says the Ōtaki business community is resilient and supportive of one another.

“They’re rallying around and getting on with it. But this sort of thing is an unnecessary stress and cost at a time when life is hard enough,” Mr Butler says.

“If you see this sort of behaviour taking place, or hear about plans for these events, please contact Police in the first instance. Please do not put yourself in any danger.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 