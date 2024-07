Fatal Workplace Incident, Kaingaroa Forest, Rotorua

One person has died following a workplace incident at Kaingaroa Forest, Rotorua today.

Emergency services responded to the address off of Tom Rodgers Road around 12pm.

A digger had become submerged and after a search was conducted the driver was located deceased.

Specialist teams including the Serious Crash Unit, CIB, and the National Dive Squad are involved in the response and recovery.

WorkSafe have been advised and enquiries are ongoing.

