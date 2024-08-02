Navy Medic’s Decade-long Journey To Her Dream Job

Able Medical Assistant Faraimo receiving the Top Student award from Acting Chief of Navy Commodore Andrew Brown (Photo/Supplied)

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s Able Medical Assistant (AMA) Kjersti Faraimo is finally fulfilling her dream of working as a medical professional at sea.

From Porirua in Wellington, she’s one of 32 medics who recently graduated from Defence Health School at Burnham Military Camp.

From her class of fifteen graduates she also achieved two additional awards; Top Student and He Whakatu Nui – an award to recognise the student who shows outstanding competence, reliability, compassion and care.

Both awards were quite fitting for AMA Faraimo. Both her parents worked on missionary ships, and were in large part the inspiration for her to follow her career path.

AMA Faraimo’s journey to the Navy wasn’t your average pathway though, having completed her Bachelor of Science at Otago University a decade earlier.

“The time in between I worked odd jobs as a cleaner, in a slaughter house and for New Zealand Police,” she said.

“I always had a desire to join the military. I have a cousin in the Army and they convinced me it was finally time.

“I had a bit of an idea of what I was getting into through my previous studies, but nothing really prepares you for the Defence Health School training.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading She said she had to brush up on her medical knowledge while also learning how to apply it in a completely different military environment.

These skills were put to the test during Exercise Last Cut - the final hurdle for medics-in-training where they were assessed on all their experience from primary health care to trauma response.

“That was the hardest thing I went through. You have to be flexible and think on your feet,” she said.

“The instructors try to make the scenarios realistic, so you get curveballs like having to interact with upset members the public in the middle of a medical response.

“It’s very fatiguing but at the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about my patient.”

The graduation was also a chance for her to reflect on how far she’s come.

“If you told me everything I could do now, I wouldn’t believe it.

“We are on the pursuit of excellence and it’s important to learn from your mistakes and grow.”

Training together with her classmates for the past two and half years meant they formed strong bonds.

“I’m from Porirua - that’s where my heart is - but we are in Burnham for a long time with the training, and it can be challenging.

“I’ve made lifelong friends. You find people that are in your corner and the instructors here all just want you to succeed,” she said.

AMA Faraimo will now post to Devonport Naval Base, one step closer to her dream.

“On a deployment, I could be looking after 250 people. I’m trying to not have any expectations but I can’t wait to get my hands on the tools.”

© Scoop Media

