Authorities Deny Farmers And Consumers The Right To Choose

Consumers and Farmers are about to lose the right to know and choose what they grow and eat.

Decisions by the Government and trans-Tasman Food Regulatory authority, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), who are responsible for the environment and food safety are set to reinterpret genetically engineered/edited (GE) organisms to exclude many from regulation.

FSANZ has opened public submission on P1055, redefining the terminology of food that is Genetically Modified using New Breeding Techniques (NBTs). Changes will exempt certain genetically engineered (GE) food from pre-market approval, labelling and tracing of new GE products with grave implications for the integrity of the food system effectively removing the right of consumers to choose.

"Consumers want the right to be informed and have the choice on what they are buying. Authorities are betraying the public. Surveys of public attitudes to gene technology show the large majority consider New Breeding Techniques or genetic engineering should be regulated and disclosed to consumers," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-free NZ (in food and environment).

"Traceability to maintain the integrity of the system and consumer choice of GE-free products are fundamental. They are vital to meet the growing market demand for non-GE food in New Zealand's export markets."

Labelling and regulation is key for Trust and is supported by over 80% of consumers in surveys that have been conducted across the world, including the US, EU, UK, NZ and Japan.

FSANZ's updated proposal largely concedes to industry demands by excluding many NBTs from regulation.

The latest proposal goes against the majority of submissions by the public and from independent scientists which support gene editing being regulated, traced and labelled so farmers and consumers have a choice.

“If the FSANZ proposal is adopted, it will effectively be a denial of the right for people to know what they are growing or buying,” said Jon Carapiet. "This denies the right of a growing number of consumers who are moving to buy non-GE products.”

As well as GE-free and organic food exports, protection for the environment is also in the firing line from official moves to exempt some genetic engineering from regulation and traceability.

Decisions by the EPA are on a trajectory to undermine the integrity of the gene pool of plants and animals by losing track of organisms derived through genetic engineering.

"The decisions by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Food Standards Authority (FSANZ) threaten the integrity of the food system from farm to plate.

"Losing control and oversight of new genetic techniques goes against the long-term interests of farmers, consumers and biosecurity,” said Jon Carapiet.

Food Standards Australia NZ (FSANZ) public submissions open until 5pm, 10 September 2024.

References:[1] https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/food-standards-code/proposals/p1055-definitions-for-gene-technology-and-new-breeding-techniques?mc_cid=d0cd33cdda&mc_eid=3b55533264[2] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/non-gmo-food-market-106359[3] https://iastate.app.box.com/s/u5j52bh8jsi67znep0ndpwhlq92p0sac[4] https://food.ec.europa.eu/document/download/da586102-9700-4985-917e-64ebb39e0a92_en?filename=gmo_mod-bio_ngt_exec-sum_en.pdf[5] https://gmwatch.org/en/106-news/latest-news/20194-uk-consumers-want-safety-testing-risk-assessment-and-labelling-of-precision-bred-gmos[6]https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5991327b9f74563f03253a11/t/66832f576083fc1c428cadeb/1719873382191/Public+percpetions+of+genetic+technologies+report+June+2024.pdf[7] https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190612/p2a/00m/0na/015000c[8] https://www.nongmoproject.org/wp-content/uploads/non-gmo-project-natural-shopper-report-012024.pdf

© Scoop Media

