Blenheim Housing Development Granted Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a housing development on approximately 4.5 hectares of land on Hospital Road, Blenheim.

Hāpai Development Property Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

Wairau Housing Development

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 155 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Wairau Housing Development report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/wairau-housing-development/the-decision

More about fast-track consenting : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

© Scoop Media

