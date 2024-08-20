Road Closed, SH6, Queenstown

Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Takeover Of The Government Agenda

The ACT Party won only 8.6% of the vote last year, so how come it seems to be driving about 75% of the government’s agenda? It helps ACT’s cause that Christopher Luxon is so incompetent, and such a pushover. Earlier this week, Luxon just couldn’t keep in his head the sales pitch he’d been given for a crackdown that was comprised almost entirely of ACT social welfare policies.