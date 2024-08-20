Road Closed, SH6, Queenstown
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance of a crash on State Highway 6
near Bendemeer Lane.
The two-vehicle crash was
reported at around 7.20am.
Three people have been
reported to have injuries.
The road is closed, and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
